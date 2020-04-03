Birmingham playgrounds closed during COVID-19 pandemic

The Park Board commissioners made the decision on March 16, 2020 to suspend all activities and programs at the fitness center, recreation and community centers, Highland Park Racquet Club, George Ward Tennis Center, James Lewis Tennis Center, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and Legion Field Stadium. This suspension of programming and activities will remain in place at these locations until further notice. Birmingham Park and Recreation would like to thank our many patrons who support programming at facilities throughout the year, and would like to express our hope that you and those you love are safe and healthy during these uncertain times.