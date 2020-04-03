Birmingham playgrounds closed during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following is a press release from the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board:
The City of Birmingham Park and Recreation Board has restricted all city parks to solitary activity only including nature strolls, exercising or strolls and running on available trails. At all times individuals must maintain a distance of at least six feet from the next closest person. All other activities including playgrounds are prohibited until further notice.
“As the COVID-19 virus continues to affect the country, we are mandating this action to provide a measure of health and safety to the community,” said Montal Morton, president, Birmingham Park and Recreation Board. “It is hoped our patrons will respond favorably to these temporary changes and enjoy the parks in ways that are considerate of the welfare of their fellow citizens.”
The Park Board commissioners made the decision on March 16, 2020 to suspend all activities and programs at the fitness center, recreation and community centers, Highland Park Racquet Club, George Ward Tennis Center, James Lewis Tennis Center, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and Legion Field Stadium. This suspension of programming and activities will remain in place at these locations until further notice. Birmingham Park and Recreation would like to thank our many patrons who support programming at facilities throughout the year, and would like to express our hope that you and those you love are safe and healthy during these uncertain times.
The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board may be reached at 205-254-2391
