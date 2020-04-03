Birmingham mayor vows to crackdown on park crowds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For those who like to hang out at Birmingham city parks, a word of warning came today from Mayor Randall Woodfin. Don’t do it or face a fine and possibly having the park shutdown.
Mayor Woodfin and the City Council voted to extend Stay at Home Order until April 30th. For the most part the mayor says people in Birmingham are following the order but there are problems.
It’s a beautiful day. You can go to any Birmingham city park and see people outside enjoying getting out of the house
“Walking in the park is a full relief. Like exercising,” Shaqurra Livingston said.
Walking, running or biking is allowed under the order as long as people keep their distance from one another. Signs are up to encourage you not to congregate. Playgrounds are shut down for the time being.
Still there are problems.
“Far too many times last weekend large groups gathered at our parks. That can no longer happen. These restrictions are in place to protect you,” Woodfin said.
There are barriers up at some parks to stop cars from entering. Woodfin said Birmingham Police will be out this weekend making sure there are no large gatherings. People will be asked to disperse and if they don’t, they face getting fined.
“If you are not at the park to participate in those activities you need to disperse or not come to that park. If you can’t comply with that. We will move to shut down our parks,” Woodfin said.
That is not what some want to happen.
“It’s kind of bad. I mean keeping them in is even worse. So that is why they come out to walk feel relief. They don’t want to be stuck in the house,” Livingston said.
Mayor Woodfin said he expects there may be some who will try to challenge the order this weekend. Birmingham Police will be out patrolling city parks..
