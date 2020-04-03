Birmingham City Council could move to virtual meetings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a proclamation released Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey says public meetings like those at city hall should not be held in person because of the on-going coronavirus threat. But a Birmingham City Council meeting that was rescheduled from earlier this week is still set to take place at city hall Friday morning.
In recent meetings, city officials have been practicing social distancing, but City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn says they need to take it a step further and hold the meetings online using technology like Zoom.
O’Quinn says the city has been preaching about their shelter in place order for good reason. He says his colleagues need to do it as well.
“Up to this point, we have been taking precautions for those on-site meetings at city hall. I think the best thing for us to do is to do exactly what we’re advising our citizens to do which is stay at home,” O’Quinn said.
O’Quinn says the council has been practicing with Zoom but has yet to start officially using it for meetings.
City Council President William Parker tells WBRC they are exploring virtual meetings and could start doing that next week.
