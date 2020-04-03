Birmingham business asking for old laptops to donate to kids for eLearning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BTS Technologies is wiping old laptops clean of any germs and data so they can donate them to kids who need them to learn from home.
They came up with this idea earlier this week, and they’ve quickly realized they have a lot more demand than they do supply.
BTS Technologies launched “Computers for Kids” on Tuesday.
Since then, they’ve received a few dozen laptops, but have close to 100 kids in need.
BTS is asking businesses and people with old, unused laptops, desktops, keyboards, mouse, and power cables, to drop them off at their office located at 311 W Valley Avenue Birmingham, AL 35209.
Technicians will then refurbish the computers, wipe all information and send them out.
BTS president Roger Wentowski said, "We’re seeing people saying, ‘Hey, I have two or three children, and I have one laptop, and I’m having to use that laptop for myself to work from home, and what do I do for my children?’ And so we’re hoping to step up and help fill that gap."
You can drop off items between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and the last day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.