Auburn University coaches launch PSA that calls for “teamwork” in keeping safe from coronavirus

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University coaches Gus Malzahn, Bruce Pearl and Butch Thompson are teaming up to encourage you to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
The football, basketball and baseball coaches launched a PSA;
“In the world of athletics, we know all too well the importance of teamwork in order to achieve a greater good. It’s imperative to use the same approach in our fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene.
In their video, Malzahn, Pearl and Thompson promote that message of teamwork by asking all to wash their hands often for 20 seconds, disinfect frequently touched surfaces and continue to practice social distancing.
