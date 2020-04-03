Anti-drug group presents checks to non-profits amid the COVID-19 pandemic

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An anti-drug group in Calhoun County is helping other non-profits fight COVID-19.
Seyram Selase, executive director of the Agency for Substance Abuse and Prevention, or ASAP presented multiple $1,000 checks to five different non-profits in the area.
The last check went to Anniston's Soup Bowl.
We recently told you how they went to a curbside format to help those who need a hot meal. Usually many of those who eat there are poor or even homeless, but as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, a number of laid off people began picking up meals.
They plan to spend the money on their curbside carry-out mission.
"To-go plates are not a part of our regular budget or operations, and bottled water is not either, so it's actually helping us provide those type of things," says Katrina Dorsey, executive director of Anniston's Soup Bowl.
Other groups receiving checks include the Piedmont Benevolence Center, Interfaith Ministries, All Saints Ministries, and Hearts of Cleburne, in Cleburne County. Selase says his organization wanted to stress non-profits whose workload may have increased as more people contracted the novel coronavirus, and as more people were put out of work due to business closures and layoffs.
“At ASAP we believe that it’s not what happens to you, but how you respond to it. And our agency is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with love,” Selase told reporters.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.