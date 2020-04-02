UAB head football coach, wife donate $10k to Meals for Heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nice surprise for doctors and nurses at UAB Thursday.
UAB Football Coach Bill Clark, his wife Jennifer and The Heart of Alabama Chevy Dealer donated 10,000 dollars to Meals for Heroes,organized by UAB’s Food Services staff.
They delivered 400 boxed lunches to UAB Hospital to feed doctors and nurses.
A website has also been set up for those who want to donate money to allow UAB to order food from area restaurants for staff. That website is go.uab.edu/mealsforheroes.
