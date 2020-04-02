UAB grad students help local restaurants, feed hospital workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB grad students have already raised over $10,000 in less than a week, to help feed those on the front lines of COVID-19.
The students are partnering with a national organization, Frontline Foods, to get the effort going in Birmingham.
By going to frontlinefoodsal.com, users can choose Birmingham, then choose an amount to donate.
Donations are sent to the Frontline Foods Alabama team, to sponsor a meal prepared and delivered by local restaurants to feed our hospital workers.
“Our goal is to feed 100 people a day," said UAB graduate student Christina Fortugno. "We’ve worked with St. Vincent’s and UAB. We’ve gotten requests from a hospital in Dothan and Tuscaloosa. We have some buddies that work up in Huntsville. The goal of this is to really try to feed as many healthcare workers across our state.”
They’ve raised over $11,000 and delivered 400 meals so far.
They’re also doing care packages.
