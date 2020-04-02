UA student launches free delivery service for senior citizens in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been almost two weeks since Alabama Pre-Med student Michael Arundel created a free shopping service for senior citizens called Leave It To Us. It first started in Chicago where he is from, but now more Alabama students are jumping on board to lend a helping hand in Tuscaloosa.
When Alabama sophomore Abbie Ray found out about Leave It To Us, she wasted no time in volunteering to help in her hometown of Tuscaloosa.
“I’ve been getting my grandparents groceries and stuff from the pharmacy, but I was thinking before I even heard about this that there’s probably so many other seniors who are immune compromised that need help," Ray said.
Leave It To Us is a free delivery service that supplies groceries and medication to senior citizens in need. Ray, who’s majoring in Public Health, along with another Alabama student, Lauren Shilling, are now heading up the Tuscaloosa chapter.
“It makes me happy knowing that there’s something we can do to help buy groceries and pick up medicine, and they don’t have to worry about that," Ray added.
Leave It To US Tuscaloosa launched Tuesday and has already received several shopping requests.
“One lady, who is 70-years-old, doesn’t have any family or friends in town and she reached out to us and needed help getting groceries because she said she was scared to leave the house,” said Ray.
Once a request is submitted, the volunteers go out and shop for the senior citizen to the store of their choice. The service is free for all senior citizens, but the volunteers just ask to be reimbursed for the groceries upon delivery.
To volunteer in Tuscaloosa or to submit a request, go to www.covidseniorshoppers.com or the Leave It To Us Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.