Tuscaloosa firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, more than 20 sent home on paid leave

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Tuscaloosa firefighters have been sent home after one tested positive for the coronavirus. But how is that affecting their services? Fire officials say they’ve planned for this eventuality.
Due to privacy, officials won’t identify which fire station, but at least one firefighter is being treated for the coronavirus and 17 firefighters came in contact with that employee.
They’ve all been sent home on paid administrative leave.
Fire officials say an additional seven have also been sent home after it’s believed they might have been in contact with COVID-19 patients while responding to emergencies.
Holly Whigham with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue confident they have the manpower to still get the job done.
“[We have] 247 firefighters within our department. Even though we had some of those placed on paid administrative leave, there’s a plan in place to help provide adequate coverage. As always, we want to protect our community and we’re able to do that even with these firefighters that are on paid leave,” says Holly Whigham.
If the department believes they are responding to a possible COVID-19 patient, firefighters do wear personal protective equipment that includes gowns, gloves, and N95 masks.
