Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James clothing line giving away dresses to teachers as thank you

(WWBT) - Actress Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James clothing line is giving away dresses to teachers as a thank you during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clothing company made the announcement on social media on Thursday.
“We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress,” Draper James posted on Instagram.
Teachers are asked to apply before Sunday, April 5 at 11:59 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.