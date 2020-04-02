Rapid COVID-19 tests could soon be in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Trump announced this week that rapid testing for coronavirus would be available by April 1. We checked to see if that test will be making its way to Alabama.
Abbott Labs has been shipping out rapid COVID-19 swab tests around the country. We’re told they are prioritizing areas that have been hit hard by the virus. The company claims the test delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.
Right now, its matter of getting your hands on these tests. UAB and other healthcare providers are working with Abbott Labs to try and get them in our area soon.
MainStreet Family Care is trying to get some of the tests for its rural areas. The urgent care is also ordering rapid blood tests from Abbott. Betsy Stewart says its taking several days for results to come back from the tests they’re currently using from other companies.
“Getting these results back much faster will help patients know what actions they need to take and it can help as far as them notifying those they’ve been in contact with so they can get tested as well,” Stewart said.
Some White House officials want to send a lot of the tests to rural states where there are fewer cases according to the Washington Post, but officials in some of the current coronavirus hot spots argue they need the tests first.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.