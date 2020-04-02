New COVID-19 testing coming to Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another type of COVID-19 test is coming to our area. We’re getting answers about what a finger prick could tell you about the virus.
This is known as an antibody test. ARCPoint Labs of Birmingham will begin the testing Friday, April 3. They prick your finger to determine if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. The test takes 10-20 minutes to get the results. You have to fill out a form in advance, answering COVID-19 related questions.
We’re told if you have coronavirus antibodies in your system, it could mean you’ve built up immunity. The lab will then send the results to the state.
“We want everyone to understand this is not a test for sick people. This is a test to determine if you’ve already had COVID-19 and you’ve recovered or you’ve had exposure to it and you’ve somehow built the immunity in your body," Sherry Pouncey with ARCPoint Labs said.
The test is $69 and it’s not covered by insurance. This will be appointment-only testing, so call the lab before you go. The company is also offering tests to businesses.
For more information about testing, call ARCPoint Labs at 205-968-1090. The lab is located at 5510 Highway 280 South, Suite 215, Birmingham.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.