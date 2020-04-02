Local martial arts studio holds special “Curbside Karate” ceremony to award new belts

Master Joe Schibanetz has been creatively holding classes for all his students (ages 3-83) for the past couple of weeks via Zoom, Facebook Live, Instagram Live and Skype, but was challenged with awarding and presenting earned belts in an (almost) virtual world. So he came up with “Curbside Karate” where students (or parents) could drive-thru the parking lot allowing students to perform while maintaining the state’s health recommendations of social distancing.