Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County sheriff's office has upgraded its older and slower plane for a newer eight-passenger twin-engine aircraft with county approval. The Kingman Daily Miner reported that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the $265,000 purchase on Thursday. County officials say the plane will be paid for with funds from the department designated to fight organized crime in the United States. The 1982 Cessna will replace the smaller 1976 Cessna model that has been out of service and in need of repair. Authorities say the plane will be used for prisoner transfers, surveillance and to quickly transport SWAT teams to distant parts of the county during emergencies.