Jobs lost and gained during the coronavirus crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Unemployment numbers continue to grow. Last week, more than six million people applied for unemployment. In Alabama it was up to 80,000. Despite that, a number of companies need workers.
If you have lost a job these businesses may have have a way to pay the bills.
Landscape Workshop has been in Jefferson County for 35 years. The company wants to hire about 60 workers, earning about $10-to-$12 dollars an hour.
“This is our busiest season. Once spring hit everything starts growing. Regardless, we are always hiring,” Elaine Bradberry, Landscape Workshop said.
Bob Robicheaux is a financial retail analyst. He says this is good news after the coronavirus hit some companies hard. “To offset the sectors that have absolutely crumbled. Airlines for example. The entertainment industry, many restaurants for example.” Robicheaux said.
“I think some people could elevate their status. Finding a position they could hang on to with better benefits and pay scale.” Robicheaux said.
Meanwhile, Landscape Workshop is also promising to protect worker’s health. “You work outdoors. So naturally you are distant from other people,” Bradberry said.
The company is also taking other steps to keep workers safe like staggering arrival times and cleaning products.
