Jefferson County Schools ending meal distribution program due to COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to Jefferson County Schools public information representative, John Huddleston, the school system will no longer provide meals to students during statewide school closures.
The following statement was distributed via the school’s email system:
"Due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, Jefferson County Schools is ending our meal distribution service.
Meals will not be served on Friday, April 3rd. This was a difficult decision to make, but we have to consider the health and safety of all those involved.
Please continue to observe all health department guidelines, including social distancing."
Jefferson County has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
