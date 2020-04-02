Jefferson Co. deputies searching for 2 robbery suspects following deputy-involved shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station in Pinson overnight.
Deputies say the suspects robbed then fled the Chevron on Highway 75 just after 11 p.m. in a silver Mitsubishi Mirage. Shortly afterward, deputies observed the car with occupants matching the description of the suspects.
Deputies chased the suspects to the Highland Trace area, where the Mitsubishi was wrecked. The suspects exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with deputies.
As of 4:30 a.m., deputies are searching for the area for the suspects.
No deputies were injured during the exchange of gunfire.
