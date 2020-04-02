Jasper’s Mayor issues Executive Order for retail and grocery stores

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Mayor David O’Mary issued an Executive Order, effective 7:00 a.m. April 3rd, 2020, regarding occupancy and other guidelines for ALL retail and grocery stores located within the city limits.
O’Mary says the order will be strictly enforced by Jasper Police and all city officials.
Here is the order:
1. Stores are to allow no more than 50% of the stated fire capacity to enter or remain inside the building at any time.
2. Stores remaining open to the public must also mark clearly 6' in all checkout lines keeping those in line 6' apart, and in all high traffic areas of the store.
3. Stores must designate employee(s) to specifically monitor social distancing and all guidelines here. This employee must be assigned to this job.
4. Maximize spacing at checkout
5. Follow all CDC cleaning guidelines, and assign employee(s) to this task and maintain a written record of when tasks are completed.
6. No self service food - specifically in grocery and convenience stores.
7. You must give notice of the store's emergency occupancy capacity and post a written notice in a conspicuous place . This notice must be also posted at ALL entrances.
8. ALL stores conducting essential business and remaining open MUST have posted exclusive hours for high risk populations, including seniors citizens, and are still under the above occupancy rules.
