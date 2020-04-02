How long does coronavirus live on different surfaces?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have read these stats before, but we thought it was worth revisiting.
UAB researchers are reminding us why staying home when we can is so important right now, and a lot of it has to do with how long the coronavirus can live on surfaces.
A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine examined how long the novel coronavirus can live in the air and on certain surfaces. A virologist and an infectious diseases physician at the University of Alabama at Birmingham breaka down what the study found and explain how you can protect yourself and your loved ones.
The study looked at how long the virus can live in the air, and on plastic, copper, stainless steel and cardboard.
- The novel coronavirus can live on plastic and stainless steel for up to three days.
- It remains on copper for up to four hours and on cardboard for up to 24 hours.
“The virus was more stable on plastic and stainless steel than cardboard,” said Todd Green, Ph.D., a virologist and an associate professor in UAB’s Department of Microbiology. “Viable virus was detected for up to three days on plastic and stainless-steel surfaces. While on copper, no viable virus was measured after four hours or on cardboard after 24 hours.”
According to Green, the study found that the amount of virus decreased rapidly over time on each of those surfaces, which means the risk of infection would likely decrease over time as well.
In the air, the half-life of the virus is about one hour; but in a three-hour period, researchers could still measure viable virus in the air.
Doctors say while people are less likely to become infected by touching a contaminated surface than they are by being exposed to someone with the virus, it is important to practice preventive measures.
You should also clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, and cover your mouth with a tissue or a sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.