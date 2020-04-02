Health Organizations are re-thinking wearing masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The debate over whether to use face masks or not continues. Last week the US Surgeon General told Americans not to wear masks if they were not sick or had symptoms. Now groups like the World Health Organization are rethinking that.
Doctors at UAB say face masks are not uncommon.
“If you travel at all in an airport. certainly in Asia, its not that uncommon for people to do that. People have done that for a long time. Here we have never seen that,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, UAB Infectious Disease said.
But, Dr. Marrazzo said the coronavirus has changed that. There is concern the virus could spread further than many thought through the air. And an increasing number of The health experts and infectious disease doctors are saying it’s up you to make the final decision about wearing a mask.
“What do you have to lose when you see what’s happening in New York, Detroit, New Orleans at this point if it helps us avoid those scenarios why not?” Marrazzo said.
Some leaders in other countries and in some cities in the United States are telling their people not to go out without wearing masks.
The big problem for most people will be getting masks. The demand is high especially for the top line N-95 masks healthcare workers use. There may be questions about the total safety of home made masks but as Marrazzo said, if it gives you peace of mind, Go ahead.
