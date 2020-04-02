Happy 40th! Quarantine-style birthday for a survivor

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not the birthday celebration she planned, but it may have turned out better than she expected.
Lashondra Cade will never forget her 40th birthday.
The leukemia survivor was afraid she wouldn’t see this special day when she was diagnosed four years ago.
Today her family, coworkers at Achieve Clinical Research, and even the Vestavia Hills Fire Department held a parade for Lashondra outside Achieve.
In 2016 Lashondra was diagnosed with leukemia. Her blood was 98% cancer.
She said every birthday is special to her. She also said she fights a little bit harder, loves a little bit tighter, and pushes a little bit harder.
Happy Birthday!
