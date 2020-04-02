Gadsden State Community College offers on-campus WiFi hotspots to students

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State Community College is offering students the opportunity to park in the campus parking lot and and use the college’s internet to complete online assignments.
This comes after community colleges across the state announced they would complete the remainder of the spring semester using online instruction, in an effort to practice social distancing,
GSCC released the following statement:
“The announcement that all community colleges in Alabama would exclusively provide instruction online for the remainder of the spring semester left some students in a bind due to not having access to reliable WiFi services,” said President Dr. Martha Lavender. “It is important that we do whatever we can to assist those students while practicing social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.”
Gadsden State’s Information Technology Services has installed hotspots that can be used in the parking lots on three campuses. Locations include the parking lot around the Computer Science Building on the Ayers Campus in Anniston, the parking lot behind the Academic Building at Gadsden State Cherokee in Centre and the parking lot in front of Browder Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus in Gadsden.
“It is important for all students to continue social distancing by remaining in their vehicles at all times while using the WiFi on our campuses,” Lavender said.
The hotspots are available seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Security will patrol the areas offering WiFi to enhance safety for students.
To connect to WiFi, students should use the same username and password used for myGadsdenState and Blackboard, Gadsden State’s application for online teaching and learning. Students who have issues accessing WiFi should contact helpdesk@gadsdenstate.edu.
