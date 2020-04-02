FIRST ALERT: Expect a slow warm-up as we approach the weekend

NEXT BIG THING: Next week is shaping up to be very unsettled with several opportunities to see showers and storms. High pressure will likely build across the Gulf of Mexico giving us westerly flow. We could see a series of disturbances swing around this high giving us showers and thunderstorms starting Monday and continuing for the rest of the week. It remains too far out to know exact timing of when showers and storms develop and move through our area. I do think there is potential for us to see strong storms in a setup like this thanks to some unstable air forecast to be in place. Best chance for scattered storms could develop Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Temperatures are expected to stay 5-10 degrees above average for this time of the year. If pollen is causing problems for you this week, at least next week will help wash some of the tree pollen out of the air.