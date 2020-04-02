FIRST ALERT: Expect a slow warm-up as we approach the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is another chilly start on this Thursday morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s with some spots in northeast Alabama in the 30s. You will definitely need to grab the coat if you plan on stepping outside this morning. It is going to be another beautiful afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will not be as breezy as yesterday with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Weather should be great if you decide to do a little yard work or simply wanting to go outside for a little bit of exercise.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures will likely warm up over the next couple of days. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 40s Friday morning, which is near average for April 3. Friday is shaping up to be beautiful with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-70s. We should remain dry with rain chances staying to our west in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The latest model runs continue to show a mostly dry pattern for Central Alabama this weekend. Most of the models keep rain chances to our west and out of our area for both Saturday and Sunday. If anyone sees an isolated shower, it will likely remain west of I-65. I’ve kept a tiny chance for rain for both days, but most of us remain dry. The big story is the warming trend. Highs this weekend will likely approach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-50s.
NEXT BIG THING: Next week is shaping up to be very unsettled with several opportunities to see showers and storms. High pressure will likely build across the Gulf of Mexico giving us westerly flow. We could see a series of disturbances swing around this high giving us showers and thunderstorms starting Monday and continuing for the rest of the week. It remains too far out to know exact timing of when showers and storms develop and move through our area. I do think there is potential for us to see strong storms in a setup like this thanks to some unstable air forecast to be in place. Best chance for scattered storms could develop Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Temperatures are expected to stay 5-10 degrees above average for this time of the year. If pollen is causing problems for you this week, at least next week will help wash some of the tree pollen out of the air.
