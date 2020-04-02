Feed The Frontlines program supports health care workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Food deliveries made to DCH Regional Medical Center brought a smile to Will Jones face.
“It’s very humbling,” he said. “At this time, this seems like a thankless job and to know that people in this community are supporting us and looking out for us,” Jones continued. It was hard to see his smile widen behind his face mask, but you could see it in his eyes.
Thursday, several Tuscaloosa area restaurants delivered food to hospital workers at DCH Regional Medical Center.
“We are just so excited to be able to give back to the community at this time. We’re actually not doing other orders right now except for DCH medical personnel. So, we’re grateful to be giving back at this time,“ according to Bentley Alzahran, Catering Manager for Brick and Spoon in Tuscaloosa.
The food was bought through donations made to the DCH Foundation Feed the Frontlines program. For $250 you can feed one department for a day. For $1500 you can feed one department for a week.
Jones, who manages the trauma floor at DCH, moved from North Carolina to Tuscaloosa two months ago and calls this kind of support from the community uplifting.
“They are bringing meals to our floors which is an amazing thing because we like to be fed. So if you find your way to a nurses heart, it’s through our bellies.”
Some people at DCH are working 12 hour shifts between their normal hospital duties and work related to COVID-19.
You can donate to the program by contacting Brandt LaPish at Elizabeth.lapish@dchhealthsystem.com.
