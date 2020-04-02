Ending the school year and getting ready for distance learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are differing opinions about how teachers and students should end the school year.
Alabama students won’t go back to class this school year, but teachers are busy planning how they will educate them from a distance.
“We just submitted our contingency plans and will start back April 6,” said Dr. Kathy Murphy, Hoover City Schools.
Part of continuing to teach students could bring staff back to the school temporarily.
“Teachers have materials they need to access. They’re working through principals to get back into the building that way we monitor and control not getting large groups,” said Dr. Murphy.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey required schools to deep clean buildings by April 6 before the decision was made to close schools for the rest of the year because of COVID-19. In a letter to school leaders Monday he provided additional guidance from the state health department, “regarding the return of teachers and staff to campus.”
But teacher union advocates say, even if it’s just teachers picking up supplies, it doesn’t need to happen.
“They expect these things from us and want life to be normal, but right now life is not normal,” Richard Franklin, Birmingham American Federation of Teachers.
Advocates say all elements of this school year should stop to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Even doing paper packets, that scares me. Even the CNP, the great job that they’re doing providing lunches that scares me because you have someone who is sick and they don’t know they’re sick,” said Franklin. “To me this is no different if the governor would declare a state of emergency for a deadly tornado, nobody the next day says hey kids aren’t learning then.”
Teacher union advocates say that city and county government should step up to offer feeding assistance to students.
But school leaders say they’re working to keep staff safe and keep learning going.
“It’s critical we continue the teaching and learning process," said Dr. Murphy. "One of my teachers said it well, we didn’t get to pick the music, but we get to pick whether and how we dance.”
Teacher union advocates say final assessments for high school seniors don’t need to be rushed because many colleges are still working out logistics.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.