COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WBRC) - Cahaba Medical Care will be operating a drive-thru coronavirus testing site Monday, April 6th from 1pm to 5pm at Holiday Raceway in Woodstock.
Those who wish to be tested must meet one of the following criteria:
- Symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath
- Employer mandate
- Significant exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
Individuals must pre-register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CMCDrive-ThruWoodstock. Once the pre-registration process is complete, patients will be assigned a time slot and can arrive at any point during the assigned time slot for testing.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.