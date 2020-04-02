COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Woodstock

COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Woodstock
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site in Woodstock (Source: Cahaba Medical Care)
By WBRC Staff | April 2, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 3:22 PM

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WBRC) - Cahaba Medical Care will be operating a drive-thru coronavirus testing site Monday, April 6th from 1pm to 5pm at Holiday Raceway in Woodstock.

Those who wish to be tested must meet one of the following criteria:

  • Symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath
  • Employer mandate
  • Significant exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

Individuals must pre-register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CMCDrive-ThruWoodstock. Once the pre-registration process is complete, patients will be assigned a time slot and can arrive at any point during the assigned time slot for testing.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.