Calhoun County opens COVID-19 211 call center

Calhoun Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County’s government has now opened a 211 call center that deals exclusively with questions about COVID-19.
The call center went live Tuesday and operates out of a room, in the building that houses the Calhoun County EMA, its operations center and Calhoun County 911.
Callers in Calhoun County only need to dial 211 to ask their questions.
Using call takers from various city and county offices, the call center answers questions, or directs callers to the appropriate agencies, with questions about the novel coronavirus.
“Some sample questions would be ‘Hey! I’m running short of food. My family is out of work, how do I find assistance for that?’ That’s one question. It may be ‘Hey, I feel like I’ve got symptoms of COVID, how do I go get tested? Where do I go to?’” said Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton.
Barton says the call center is a clearinghouse for services dealing with COVID-19 medical, or economic issues.
“There’s a myriad of questions, anything you could imagine, we hope to be able to take, and hope to be able to transfer them to the appropriate resources. So this call center serves as a clearinghouse, to help people connect with the needs that they have.”
