Calhoun County EMA begins text updates of COVID-19 in county

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A new text alert system from the Calhoun County EMA updates area residents about the effects of the coronavirus in their area.
The updates, which are called CALCOVID, range from the latest numbers of infected residents, to public service announcements about things like social distancing.
Many of those public service announcements are YouTube videos, done by well known local officials including Sheriff Matthew Wade and Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks.
“We have got engagement from elected and appointed officials throughout the county, to help message and provide accurate information during this time, and so we’ve got a number of those running through social media, through our website, and through the CALCOVID text message subscription,” sais Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton.
The special text alert subscription comes from the Nixle service that also provides weather updates on behalf of the EMA.
Anyone who wants to subscribe can text CALCOVID to 888-777.
