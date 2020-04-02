Birmingham senior living center offering FaceTime calls to connect loved ones

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As communities all over the world are working to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Fair Haven on Montclair Road in Birmingham is now using FaceTime to keep their patients in touch with their loved ones while visitors aren’t allowed.
Rod McSweeney’s mother Norma has dementia.
She’s in specialty care at Fair Haven, and Rod says she’s a loving and social woman. So it was a relief when Rod and his wife Robin learned the staff at Fair Haven was helping patients make FaceTime calls with their loved ones.
The McSweeney’s call nurse Loretta, Norma’s caregiver, who then sets up the call for Norma.
“We were ready to hang up. Rod was going too. He said, ‘okay Mom, I’m sending you a kiss.’ He gave her a kiss her way. And she didn’t really know what to do so she leaned over towards the face that she saw and tried to kiss it on the phone. And when she saw that didn’t work, she just turned around and kissed Loretta, her caregiver," said Robin.
People at Fair Haven are now set up to do these FaceTime calls daily with the help from the staff and nurses.
