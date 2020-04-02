Alabama U.S. Attorney: ‘Unfortunately, criminals have never seen a crisis that they couldn’t find a way to exploit’

“It is critical that our citizens be aware that various frauds are being attempted during this coronavirus pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Richard W. Moore said. “I encourage everyone to read the list of potential scams below and be prepared to exercise common sense caution if you are contacted by anyone pitching anything resembling one of these scenarios. We will vigorously prosecute fraud victimizing the citizens of Alabama, but we prefer that our citizens first exercise prudence and help us avoid becoming unnecessary victims. The U.S. Attorneys and our Alabama Attorney General are dedicated to a coordinated prosecution of those who take advantage of our citizens during this difficult time.”