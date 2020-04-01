On Your Side: Can’t pay your bills because of COVID-19?

A: Many credit card issuers have agreed to work with individuals on a case by case basis to waive late fees or consider requests to defer payments. It is worth asking for a one-time waiver. However, even if your credit card issuer agrees to waive the late fee, interest charges, or defer payments, they could still report a late payment to the credit bureaus. When you talk to your credit card provider, you should ask if they intend to do so.