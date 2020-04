Dispatch was made aware of a little boy who was turning 5 years old and didn’t understand and was confused to why he couldn’t have all of his friends over to celebrate 🎉 his birthday!!! So the word was passed along to the Calera Officers and we all decided to ride by and wish Nolan a Happy 5th birthday 🎁‼️‼️ lets make Nolan viral and wish him a Happy Birthday!!! Lets spread some positive energy !!! #share #share #share #Nolan #Happybirthday #calerapd #caleracops