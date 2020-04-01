UAB: One-third of COVID-19 patients in ICU

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Patients with diabetes, heart or pulmonary diseases are more likely to suffer the side effects caused by COVID-19, according to a new study by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“All of those folks, unfortunately, are much more likely to do worse with this infection,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, UAB.
She continued, “We need to take this especially seriously in the Deep South and in our Alabama communities.”
Dr. Marrazzo is the director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Disease. During a news conference Wednesday, she discussed the CDC study and the state of COVID-19 in Alabama.
“Unfortunately, we passed a not welcomed milestone,” said Dr. Marrazzo as confirmed infections of COVID-19 have surpassed 1,000.
On average, UAB has 80-100 patients who have COVID-19 or who are under observation for the virus and showing symptoms associated with it, said Dr. Marrazzo. One-third of the patients who are infected are in ICU and need a ventilator or intubation to help them breathe.
In-patient numbers at UAB have been flat for three days and while that’s encouraging, Dr. Marrazzo said it is too early to tell what it means.
“If we’ve been able to blunt the curve and flatten the curve… that would be fantastic. I think it’s too early to say and we are going to have to continue to track this very carefully over the next several days.”
