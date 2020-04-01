1 Tuscaloosa firefighter has coronavirus, 31 firefighters on paid leave

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus. A second firefighter is being tested for the virus.
Holly Whigham, the public information officer for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, confirms they were notified Tuesday the firefighter had a confirmed case.
Thirty-one firefighters are currently on paid administrative leave due to the positive case. No word on whether those firefighters are being tested.
Whigham would not say which fire station in Tuscaloosa was affected.
