Tower bells to ring in Birmingham as signs of love and hope

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Highlands United Methodist Church is using their beautiful tower bells to bring sounds of love and hope to the Birmingham area during the coronavirus crisis.
Reggie Holder, Director of Growing Ministries, says, "The bells will ring each evening at 8:00 p.m. as a sign of love and hope to the Birmingham Metropolitan Community and in recognition and appreciation of our neighbors in the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Community who are providing critical care for those suffering from this virus and working tirelessly in providing care and medical research.
We additionally honor and recognize our neighbors at Southern Research, St. Vincent’s Hospital and all those everywhere who provide healthcare, mental healthcare, emergency first response, all who protect and serve, all those who keep us fed and grocery stores stocked, and keep essential services functioning in this time of quarantine."
Holder says along with the bell ringing the church offers prayers to end the pandemic.
The Highlands United Methodist McCoy Tower Bells have rung over Five Points South since Christmas Eve of 1921.
