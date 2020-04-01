These Philly doctors have COVID-19, but they’re still treating patients - virtually

Some of the work is just providing empathy for a patient who’s anxious after watching the news or reading web forums. “I think it’s helpful to acknowledge that the anxiety the patient is feeling is real, and it’s something that I and many clinicians feel, as the people likely to go on the front lines of this and then come home to their families and worry about that," Chaiyachati said. “I’m also in the same boat. We can be in this together, both patient and doctor.”