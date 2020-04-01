SNAP recipients to get additional benefits today

On social media recently, there have been calls for people to refrain from grocery shopping in the first few days of the month in order to make room for people using assistance who get their benefits on the first of the month. But Carol Gundlach, a policy analyst for the advocacy group Alabama Arise, said Alabama and many other states spread out over the month the distribution of benefits. Otherwise, grocers could see shortages at the beginning of a month, even without a public health crisis.