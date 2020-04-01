Shelby County takes steps to keep coronavirus spread under control

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County is ranked third in the state of Alabama for confirmed coronavirus cases. As county leaders continue to watch the number rise, the county is working to keep people safe.
“We certainly are concerned about the numbers that continue to grow. We expect it to grow higher,” Chad Scroggins , Shelby County Manager said.
If you go to the Shelby County General Services Building in Pelham you will find it’s closed to the public.
At the nearby Publix a number of people still trying to carry on as business as usual, out and about getting some essential food needs, as for county they are doing what they can to do the same.
“All three license offices are down. They will come back up as we can modify it to separate the general public from the employees so there is no waiting in line,” Scroggins said.
Scroggins and other Shelby County leaders are worried about small businesses like restaurants surviving during the crisis. People are being urged to support them with take out orders.
The county manager said the public can help by being careful.
“We are trying to get the message out to practice social distancing . If you are going to be outside please separate,” Scroggins said.
He says the more people stay home and take care of themselves, the better the chance they will have of getting everything back to normal.
