Shelby County Schools released eLearning instructional plan to parents

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools Wednesday released their eLearning plan that will start Monday, April 6.
As part of the plan Shelby County Schools wrote, “The health and welfare of students and staff is of utmost importance. At a time when many things are uncertain, we want to ensure that schoolwork does not cause an additional hardship. Instruction will look vastly different for the remainder of this school year. We will work with families and will be ﬂexible during this challenging time.”
Teachers will provide academic opportunities via eLearning based on critical state standards that have been identiﬁed for each subject and grade.
Here is the plan:
Instruction will begin on April 6, 2020. The last day of school for students will be May 21, 2020.
