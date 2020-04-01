Railroad Park remains open as long as visitors adhere to rules

By WBRC Staff | April 1, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 5:11 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Railroad Park in downtown Birmingham will remain open during the city’s shelter-in-place ordinance, as long as visitors adhere to park rules.

New park rules are as follows:

  • Railroad Park is open to those moving in or through it for exercise purposes only.
  • No sitting
  • No group activity (2 or more people) of any kind inside the park
  • No group activity (2 or more people) in or near cars parked around the park’s perimeter
  • Remain six feet away from all people at all times while exercising (running, walking), INCLUDING family members and roommates from the same household.
  • Birmingham Police & Railroad Park Rangers will be onsite to enforce
  • Restrooms at the park will close at 5 p.m. April 1 and remain closed until further notice.

The following rules have been in place since March 21 and will remain in place until further notice.

  • The two playgrounds, the outdoor exercise equipment area and The Boxcar Cafe remain closed.
  • Chairs and tables have been removed from the pavilions.
  • Park programs, including Get Healthy on the Railroad, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama remain suspended.
  • All park events will be rescheduled.

