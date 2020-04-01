Railroad Park remains open as long as visitors adhere to rules

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Railroad Park in downtown Birmingham will remain open during the city’s shelter-in-place ordinance, as long as visitors adhere to park rules.
New park rules are as follows:
- Railroad Park is open to those moving in or through it for exercise purposes only.
- No sitting
- No group activity (2 or more people) of any kind inside the park
- No group activity (2 or more people) in or near cars parked around the park’s perimeter
- Remain six feet away from all people at all times while exercising (running, walking), INCLUDING family members and roommates from the same household.
- Birmingham Police & Railroad Park Rangers will be onsite to enforce
- Restrooms at the park will close at 5 p.m. April 1 and remain closed until further notice.
The following rules have been in place since March 21 and will remain in place until further notice.
- The two playgrounds, the outdoor exercise equipment area and The Boxcar Cafe remain closed.
- Chairs and tables have been removed from the pavilions.
- Park programs, including Get Healthy on the Railroad, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama remain suspended.
- All park events will be rescheduled.
Birmingham Police and Railroad Park Rangers will be onsite to enforce these rules,
