Nick Saban and Nick’s Kids Foundation feed DCH Medical employees
By WBRC Staff | April 1, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:42 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry Saban are stepping up to aid in the fight against the coronavirus, by feeding healthcare employees through their foundation Nick’s Kids.

The Sabans bought lunch from Full Moon Barbecue for the entire medical staff at DCH Regional Hospital in Tuscaloosa.

If you or someone you know would like to help, the DCH Foundation released the following information about what it takes to feed healthcare workers.

