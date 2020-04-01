Maude Whatley Health Services given $90,000 to fight coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - David Gay, CEO of Maude Whatley Health Services in Tuscaloosa, feels more strongly about fighting coronavirus after learning the federal government awarded the healthcare provider more than $90,000 to deal with COVID-19 concerns in West Alabama.
Maude Whatley has been busy lately, dealing with coronavirus.
″The phones are really ringing. We want people to come and get tested,” Gay says.
More than 30 people have come to their COVID-19 testing site in Tuscaloosa since they began operating Monday.
The $90,000 grant was part of a $350,000 grant split between 5 different health agencies in West Alabama to test and educate people about coronavirus.
“Use the money for equipment, masks, swabs, for various things. Whatever we need.”
Gay says they’re also helping people who can’t afford to get tested.
“We’ve been so fortunate and blessed to receive funds to help with those who are not able to pay.”
Maude Whatley is directing calls about coronavirus testing to (205)614-6240.
Testing currently happens Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am to 1:30pm.
