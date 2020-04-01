Man, 25, shot and killed in Birmingham

Corey Cook of Birmingham was shot and killed in the city's west side. (Source: WVUE)
By WBRC Staff | April 1, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 7:37 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the city’s west side.

The victim has been identified as Corey Rahmon Cook of Birmingham. He was 25.

West precinct officers responded Tuesday to a Shot Spotter call of multiple rounds fired in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

Officers found Cook unresponsive from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of 16th Street in the road next to a vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue along with Jefferson County Coroner reported to the scene and pronounced Cook deceased.

The preliminary investigation suggest, while Cook was at the location a small black sedan drove past the location and shots were fired from the vehicle. Detectives have not established a clear motive in this homicide.

No one has been arrested in this case.

Anyone who has information about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777

