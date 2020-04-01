Man, 25, shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the city’s west side.
The victim has been identified as Corey Rahmon Cook of Birmingham. He was 25.
West precinct officers responded Tuesday to a Shot Spotter call of multiple rounds fired in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
Officers found Cook unresponsive from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of 16th Street in the road next to a vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue along with Jefferson County Coroner reported to the scene and pronounced Cook deceased.
The preliminary investigation suggest, while Cook was at the location a small black sedan drove past the location and shots were fired from the vehicle. Detectives have not established a clear motive in this homicide.
No one has been arrested in this case.
Anyone who has information about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777
