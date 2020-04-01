Man accused of stealing patio furniture from Hoover restaurant

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police said they made an arrest in a restaurant theft after receiving a tip.
59-year-old Darryl Varner is charged with Theft of Property 2nd degree. Varner turned himself into Hoover police Wednesday after officers obtained a warrant Friday.
Officers say March 23rd, they were notified of a theft that occurred at Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen at 1021 Brocks Gap Parkway.
Surveillance footage showed an unknown male loading the restaurant’s outdoor patio furniture into a trailer before leaving the scene.
Officers released still photos of the crime on social media.
