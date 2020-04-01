Man accused of stealing patio furniture from Hoover restaurant

Man accused of stealing patio furniture from Hoover restaurant
Man arrested in Tre Luna theft (Source: Hoover Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff | April 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 5:07 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police said they made an arrest in a restaurant theft after receiving a tip.

59-year-old Darryl Varner is charged with Theft of Property 2nd degree. Varner turned himself into Hoover police Wednesday after officers obtained a warrant Friday.

Darryl Varner charged in Tre Luna theft
Darryl Varner charged in Tre Luna theft (Source: Hoover Police Dept.)

Officers say March 23rd, they were notified of a theft that occurred at Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen at 1021 Brocks Gap Parkway.

Surveillance footage showed an unknown male loading the restaurant’s outdoor patio furniture into a trailer before leaving the scene.

Officers released still photos of the crime on social media.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.