Living on a Prayer Pillow Ministry in small town Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When I interviewed Yvonne Mitchell about her Prayer Pillow Ministry, the COVID-19 pandemic was in its infancy and at the time, we both had no clue that the ministry would be needed by so many of us. To think a pillow could give hope and comfort during such a trying time.
“God woke me up out of my sleep one night,” said Mitchell. “I asked God to use me to help others and be a light for others. If God could help me get through breast cancer, how can he not help others when we need Him most.”
Mitchell started Prayer Pillow Ministry in her kitchen in November 2019. Now, she has friends that join her sewing pillows whenever they can with social distancing, of course, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in the small town of Randolph, Ala.
Mitchell understands people’s need for hope as a breast cancer survivor. She underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and 8 weeks of radiation.
Each pillow sent out is accompanied by scripture from the book of Habakkuk in the Bible.
If you want more information on the Prayer Pillow Ministry or want to donate fabric or money, you can e-mail Yvonne Mitchell at ymitchell126@gmail.com.
