‘Keep your distance’ when using the Lakeshore Trail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the nice weather lately, Homewood city officials are encouraging everyone to take advantage of being outdoors, but to be mindful of social distancing.
The Lakeshore Trail off Lakeshore Drive is one of the few parks still open in Homewood. One reason is there’s no real place to congregate like at a playground.
A nice day attracts dozens of runners, walkers, and bikers, and city officials are reminding everyone to keep your distance.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, more and more people are getting out of the house and using the 2.5 mile paved trail, but some aren’t social distancing.
Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer said there’s been some complaints, so he sent out a reminder to all residents reiterating if you’re not staying six feet away, you will be told to separate.
“We do have motor scouts on the trail and officers dressed in plain clothes and if they see you too close to one another, we will enforce separation out of the safety for everyone,” said McBrayer. “I think everyone is guilty of getting a little too close and I would rather people be further apart than just saying ‘hey we’re six feet’, just make it eight feet, and take all the guess work out."
McBrayer said they don’t have any plans of shutting down the Lakeshore Trail, and it will remain open as long as everyone abides by the state recommendations.
