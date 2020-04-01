Judge Roy Moore to represent Life Tabernacle Church

Roy Moore (Source: WSFA)
April 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:42 PM

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Pastor Tony Spell says Judge Roy Moore has been hired to represent his church and defend him against criminal charges.

Spell has continually defied orders by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards by holding large gatherings at his church during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against Spell Tuesday, March 31 for violating those orders. Spell has had multiple church gatherings at Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana since the order was issued.

Many of the services have had several hundred people in attendance.

The governor has banned gatherings of more than ten people during the outbreak.

Moore previously served as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Spell says Moore will join him at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 for a news conference.

