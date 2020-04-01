Job hunting? See which companies are hiring in AL

By Melynda Schauer | April 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:17 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are currently looking for part-time or temporary jobs after being laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus. Several companies around Birmingham are hiring either full-time, part-time or temporary positions.

Food delivery:

  • Domino’s pizza is hiring up to 10,000 employees. Apply online at https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/
  • Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 new employees for permanent jobs, including cooks, managers, shift leaders and drivers. They have more than 140 jobs in the Birmingham area. Apply at https://jobs.pizzahut.com.
  • Papa John’s is hiring 20,000 new employees, with 75 positions in the Birmingham area. Apply at https://jobs.papajohns.com or text JOBS to 47272.

Groceries

Outdoor landscaping

Pharmacies

Retail

Other job listings:

You can fill out a profile on https://bhamstrong.com to become a “resiliency worker” in Birmingham.

You can find more job listings at https://bhamnow.com/jobs.

