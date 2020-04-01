Job hunting? See which companies are hiring in AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are currently looking for part-time or temporary jobs after being laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus. Several companies around Birmingham are hiring either full-time, part-time or temporary positions.
Food delivery:
- Domino’s pizza is hiring up to 10,000 employees. Apply online at https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/
- Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 new employees for permanent jobs, including cooks, managers, shift leaders and drivers. They have more than 140 jobs in the Birmingham area. Apply at https://jobs.pizzahut.com.
- Papa John’s is hiring 20,000 new employees, with 75 positions in the Birmingham area. Apply at https://jobs.papajohns.com or text JOBS to 47272.
Groceries
- Fresh Market has open positions at all six of their Alabama locations. Apply at https://team-thefreshmarket.icims.com/jobs/intro?hashed=-435708950
- Instacart plans to hire 300,000 shoppers in North America in the next three months. Apply to be a shopper here: https://shoppers.instacart.com and view other Instacart careers here: https://instacart.careers
- Kroger is hiring 20,000 positions, including 25 in Alabama: https://jobs.kroger.com/search/?q=&locationsearch=alabama
- Publix is hiring thousands of new jobs in their stores and distribution centers, including the one in McCalla. You can view all of their openings at https://corporate.publix.com/careers and see the Alabama jobs here: https://jobs.publix.com/location/alabama-united-states-jobs/944/6252001-4829764/3
- Shipt is currently hiring for their Member Experience team, as well as other tech roles across the company. To see a full list of openings at Shipt HQ, and to apply directly online, visit shipt.com/careers. Shipt is also adding to their Shopper community. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit shipt.com/be-a-shopper and click “Apply now”.
- Walmart is hiring 150,000 new employees through the end of May. Many of the temporary roles will convert to permanent jobs. You can apply at https://careers.walmart.com.
- Winn Dixie is also hiring in Alabama. Visit https://www.segrocers.com/careers to see their job openings.
Outdoor landscaping
- Landscape Workshop is looking to hire 60 people in Birmingham: Apply by emailing hr@landscapeworkshop.com or through the website https://landscapeworkshop.com/job/crew-member/
Pharmacies
- CVS has announced they’re hiring 50,000 workers nationwide for part-time and full-time positions. https://jobs.cvshealth.com/
- Walgreens is hiring around 9,500 new employees, primarily customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads. There are currently 49 customer service associate jobs openings in Alabama: https://jobs.walgreens.com/category/temporary-jobs-jobs/1242-19097/78547/11. View all of their job openings at https://jobs.walgreens.com/
Retail
- Amazon is hiring for their new location in Bessemer. Visit http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/warehouse-jobs/alabama-jobs#jobs to see job listings for the Bessemer and Birmingham area. You can find other Amazon jobs at https://www.amazon.jobs/en/.
- Dollar General plans to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April. Apply at dollargeneral.com/careers and see which locations are hiring here: https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977
- Dollar Tree/Family Dollar are hiring 25,000 positions. Apply online at https://www.dollartree.com/careers or https://www.familydollar.com/careers
- Lowe’s is actively hiring 30,000 roles for their stores, including more than 60 positions in the Birmingham area. Apply at https://jobs.lowes.com or by texting JOBS to LOWES (56937)
- Target has more than 9,000 job openings on their website, including 38 in the Birmingham area. Apply at https://corporate.target.com/careers.
Other job listings:
You can fill out a profile on https://bhamstrong.com to become a “resiliency worker” in Birmingham.
You can find more job listings at https://bhamnow.com/jobs.
