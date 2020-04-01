Health officials reconsider public wearing masks to slow spread of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are reconsidering the guidelines for the public wearing surgical masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The argument at first was only those who are sick or work in healthcare should wear masks, but top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said a mask may come in handy for everyone.
“If in fact, a person who may or may not be infected wants to prevent infecting someone else One of the best ways to do that is with a mask. So perhaps that’s the best way to go,“ Director of NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams disagreed. He said masks give the general public a false sense of security.
“There was a study in 2015 looking at medical students. Medical students wearing surgical masks on average touched their face 23 Times. We know a major way to get a respiratory diseases like coronavirus is by touching the surface and then touching your face,” explained Adams.
Adams mentioned the countries PPE shortage, saying healthcare workers should get them first.
“When we get in a situation where we have enough masks I believe there will be some serious consideration about more broadening this recommendation using mask,” Fauci added.
The Alabama Department of Health says they will continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines.
